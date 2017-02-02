MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, surveys the area below before it lands at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Gartin’s responsibilities include assisting the pilot by monitoring the area for debris and other aircraft during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)

