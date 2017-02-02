U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, speaks into his radio on a flight over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, performed confined area landing patterns as part of their training at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:25 Photo ID: 3185723 VIRIN: 170202-F-NV711-278 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.25 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.