U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, speaks into his radio on a flight over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, performed confined area landing patterns as part of their training at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 19:25
|Photo ID:
|3185723
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NV711-278
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
