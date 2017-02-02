MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, surveys the area for other aircraft while flying over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Gartin provided visual aid to the pilots who could not see directly out the rear of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)

