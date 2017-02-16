44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102

A U.S. Air Force 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle and U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 27 and 102 (VFA-27, VFA-102) F/A-18 Super Hornets, assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, fly in formation after a training sortie Feb. 16, 2017, over Okinawa. The air-to-air combat exercise marked the first joint training between Navy and Air Force fighter squadrons stationed in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)
