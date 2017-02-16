44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102

A U.S. Air Force 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle and U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 27 and 102 (VFA-27, VFA-102) F/A-18 Super Hornets, assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, fly in formation during a training sortie Feb. 16, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The joint training enhanced U.S. forces interoperability, which serves to bolster both services’ capability to defend assets and allies in Japan and throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

Date Taken: 02.16.2017
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP