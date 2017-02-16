A U.S. Air Force 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle taxis toward the runway during a training exercise Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Pilots of the 44th FS train on a daily basis to hone aerial combat skills needed in the defense and security of assets and allies in Japan and throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 02:54
|Photo ID:
|3183594
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-YW474-134
|Resolution:
|4856x2731
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102 [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
