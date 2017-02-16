44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102

A U.S. Air Force 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle taxis toward the runway during a training exercise Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Pilots of the 44th FS train on a daily basis to hone aerial combat skills needed in the defense and security of assets and allies in Japan and throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

