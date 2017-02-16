(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102 [Image 11 of 16]

    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle and U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 27 and 102 (VFA-27, VFA-102) F/A-18 Super Hornets, assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, prepare to launch for a training sortie Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base. The 44th FS, VFA-27 and VFA-102 flew together in the first joint aerial combat exercise between USN and USAF fighter squadrons stationed in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 02:54
    Photo ID: 3183598
    VIRIN: 170216-F-YW474-158
    Resolution: 3830x2154
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102 [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102
    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    VFA-102
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Super Hornet
    Hornet
    Pacific
    F15
    fighter jet
    F18
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    Bats
    Atsugi
    Eagle
    Carrier Air Wing 5
    Strike Fighter Squadron 27
    F-15 Eagle
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    Diamondbacks
    F/A18
    people
    aircraft
    PACOM
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    joint operations
    joint ops
    USFJ
    FA 18
    CVW-5
    VFA-27
    44th Fighter Squadron
    Strike Fighter Squadron 102
    air-to-air
    Strike Eagle
    Royal Maces
    United States Forces Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    formation flying
    44th FS
    44 FS
    44FS
    Vampire Bats

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT