44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets assigned Strike Fighter Squadrons 27 and 102 (VFA-27, VFA-102), Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, prepare to launch during a training exercise Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. VFA-27 and VFA-102 flew with Kadena’s 44th Fighter Squadron in the first joint aerial combat exercise between USN and U.S. Air Force fighter squadrons stationed in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

