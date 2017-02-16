(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102 [Image 6 of 16]

    44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle and U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 27 and 102 (VFA-27, VFA-102) F/A-18 Super Hornets, assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, fly in formation during a training sortie Feb. 16, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The joint training bolstered communications and operations capability between the two services, which both serve to enhance peace and security for assets and allies in Japan and throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 02:55
    Photo ID: 3183610
    VIRIN: 170216-F-YW474-285
    Resolution: 5546x3120
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th FS flies with Navy VFA-27 and VFA-102 [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    VFA-102
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Super Hornet
    Hornet
    Pacific
    F15
    fighter jet
    F18
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    Bats
    Atsugi
    Eagle
    Carrier Air Wing 5
    Strike Fighter Squadron 27
    F-15 Eagle
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    Diamondbacks
    F/A18
    people
    aircraft
    PACOM
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    joint operations
    joint ops
    USFJ
    FA 18
    CVW-5
    VFA-27
    44th Fighter Squadron
    Strike Fighter Squadron 102
    air-to-air
    Strike Eagle
    Royal Maces
    United States Forces Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    formation flying
    44th FS
    44 FS
    44FS
    Vampire Bats

