Paula Carpenter, District 5 Special Olympics Mississippi athlete, holds the hand of Airman Basic Ashlyn Tran, 336th Training Squadron student, while walking to the bus May 22, 2016, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Tran spent three days getting to know Carpenter and cheering her on at her events as one of her Airmen sponsors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2016 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:06 Photo ID: 3179254 VIRIN: 160522-F-VS498-084 Resolution: 1651x1100 Size: 183.12 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Travis Beihl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.