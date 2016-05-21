Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes

Airman Basic Ashlyn Tran and Senior Airman Hashim Mefleh, 336th Training Squadron students, aid Paula Carpenter, District 5 Special Olympics Mississippi athlete, after finishing the 50 meter backstroke at the Biloxi Natatorium May 21, 2016, Biloxi, Miss. Carpenter has competed in SOMS for more than 25 years and this year Tran and Mefleh are her Airman sponsors helping her compete in three aquatics events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Travis Beihl)

