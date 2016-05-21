(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes

    Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Hashim Mefleh and Airman Basic Ashlyn Tran, 336th Training Squadron students, cheer on Paula Carpenter, District 5 Special Olympics Mississippi athlete, as she competes in the 50 meter backstroke at the Biloxi Natatorium May 21, 2016, Biloxi, Miss. As Airman sponsors, Mefleh and Tran spent the weekend cheering on and getting to know Carpenter as she competed in the 50 meter backstroke, 25 meter freestyle relay and 50 meter freestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Travis Beihl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

