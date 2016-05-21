Senior Airman Hashim Mefleh and Airman Basic Ashlyn Tran, 336th Training Squadron students, cheer on Paula Carpenter, District 5 Special Olympics Mississippi athlete, as she competes in the 50 meter backstroke at the Biloxi Natatorium May 21, 2016, Biloxi, Miss. As Airman sponsors, Mefleh and Tran spent the weekend cheering on and getting to know Carpenter as she competed in the 50 meter backstroke, 25 meter freestyle relay and 50 meter freestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2016 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:05 Photo ID: 3179240 VIRIN: 160521-F-VS498-225 Resolution: 4826x3218 Size: 2.03 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Travis Beihl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.