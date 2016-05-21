Paula Carpenter, District 5 Special Olympics Mississippi athlete, stands on the podium after receiving a medal at the Biloxi Natatorium May 21, 2016, Biloxi, Miss. Carpenter has been competing in SOMS for more than 25 years. This year she earned bronze in the 25 meter freestyle relay, silver in the 50 meter freestyle and gold in the 50 meter backstroke. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2016 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:06 Photo ID: 3179247 VIRIN: 160521-F-VS498-297 Resolution: 5013x3342 Size: 2.16 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Travis Beihl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.