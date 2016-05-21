Paula Carpenter, District 5 Special Olympics Mississippi athlete, dances with Senior Airman Hashim Mefleh, 336th Training Squadron student, at the SOMS dance May 21, 2016, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Carpenter wanted to share her first dance with Mefleh, one of her Airmen sponsors, to celebrate a successful day of competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:06
|Photo ID:
|3179251
|VIRIN:
|160521-F-VS498-316
|Resolution:
|4760x3416
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Travis Beihl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes
LEAVE A COMMENT