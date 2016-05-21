Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes

Paula Carpenter, District 5 Special Olympics Mississippi athlete, dances with Senior Airman Hashim Mefleh, 336th Training Squadron student, at the SOMS dance May 21, 2016, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Carpenter wanted to share her first dance with Mefleh, one of her Airmen sponsors, to celebrate a successful day of competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl)

