Paula Carpenter, District 5 Special Olympics Mississippi athlete, hugs Senior Airman Hashim Mefleh, 336th Training Squadron student, after finishing the 50 meter backstroke at the Biloxi Natatorium May 21, 2016, Biloxi, Miss. Mefleh, one of Carpenter’s Airman sponsors, cheered her on in her three aquatics events and got to know her for the three days of Special Olympics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:06
|Photo ID:
|3179246
|VIRIN:
|160521-F-VS498-260
|Resolution:
|4164x2776
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Travis Beihl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Relationships built by Airmen sponsors, Athletes
LEAVE A COMMENT