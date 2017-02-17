CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Seven culinary specialists within the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, stand for a photo following the Devil’s top chef competition held at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 21. By the end of the competition, Spc. Tusana Haffizulla, a culinary specialist from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st ABCT, out-cooked the rest of the competition and was named the Devil brigade’s top chef. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 09:31
|Photo ID:
|3178016
|VIRIN:
|170217-A-WM495-017
|Resolution:
|1500x993
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef
LEAVE A COMMENT