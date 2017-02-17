CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Seven culinary specialists within the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, stand for a photo following the Devil’s top chef competition held at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 21. By the end of the competition, Spc. Tusana Haffizulla, a culinary specialist from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st ABCT, out-cooked the rest of the competition and was named the Devil brigade’s top chef. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:31 Photo ID: 3178016 VIRIN: 170217-A-WM495-017 Resolution: 1500x993 Size: 1.06 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.