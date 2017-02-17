Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef

CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Spc. Tusana Haffizulla (left), a culinary specialist from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and her supervisor, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Canady (right), look over given ingredients as a requirement for the Devil’s top chef competition at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 17. Haffizulla out cooked six other competitors and was named the Devil brigade’s top chef during the competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

