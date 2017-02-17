CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – A culinary specialist within the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, presents his meal to the during the Devil’s top chef competition at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 17. The judges evaluated each meal, based on eye appeal, uniqueness, color and texture, aroma and taste, temperature, degree of difficulty and overall presentation. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.17.2017
Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
This work, Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil's top chef, by CPL Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.