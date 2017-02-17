CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Col. Timothy Hayden (right), the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Tusana Haffizulla, a culinary specialist from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st ABCT, who won the Devil’s top chef competition at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 21. The Soldiers who earned second and third place were also awarded the Army Achievement Medals. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 09:31
|Photo ID:
|3178015
|VIRIN:
|170217-A-WM495-015
|Resolution:
|1500x994
|Size:
|928.34 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef
LEAVE A COMMENT