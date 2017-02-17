CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Col. Timothy Hayden (right), the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Tusana Haffizulla, a culinary specialist from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st ABCT, who won the Devil’s top chef competition at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 21. The Soldiers who earned second and third place were also awarded the Army Achievement Medals. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:31 Photo ID: 3178015 VIRIN: 170217-A-WM495-015 Resolution: 1500x994 Size: 928.34 KB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.