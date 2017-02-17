(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef [Image 2 of 5]

    Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Col. Timothy Hayden (right), the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Tusana Haffizulla, a culinary specialist from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st ABCT, who won the Devil’s top chef competition at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 21. The Soldiers who earned second and third place were also awarded the Army Achievement Medals. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    Top Chef
    Cooking
    Culinary Specialist
    Camp Hovey
    Competition
    Fort Riley
    Republic of Korea
    1st Infantry Division
    Kansas
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

