CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Culinary specialists with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare a special meal for the Devil’s top chef competition at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea, Feb 17. During the competition, each candidate was required to prepare a meal that consisted of an appetizer, a salad, a main dish with fish and lamb, and a dessert. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 09:31
|Photo ID:
|3178012
|VIRIN:
|170217-A-WM495-010
|Resolution:
|1500x994
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil’s top chef
LEAVE A COMMENT