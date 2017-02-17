CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – Culinary specialists with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare a special meal for the Devil’s top chef competition at the Junction City dining facility on Camp Hovey, South Korea, Feb 17. During the competition, each candidate was required to prepare a meal that consisted of an appetizer, a salad, a main dish with fish and lamb, and a dessert. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 Location: CAMP CASEY, KR This work, Culinary specialists compete for title of Devil's top chef [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.