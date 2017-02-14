Spc. Nathaniel Born, an explosive ordnance technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, and a member of the Kosovo Security Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company mold Composition C-4, a common variety of plastic explosive, during a demolition event on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 14. C-4 has a texture similar to modeling clay and can be primed using knots and whipping. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 04:25
|Photo ID:
|3176550
|VIRIN:
|201714-A-YS961-3571
|Resolution:
|4557x3038
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Team Demonstrates to KSF [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT