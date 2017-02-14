(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EOD Team Demonstrates to KSF [Image 1 of 5]

    EOD Team Demonstrates to KSF

    KOSOVO

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Spc. Nathaniel Born, an explosive ordnance technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, and a member of the Kosovo Security Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company mold Composition C-4, a common variety of plastic explosive, during a demolition event on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 14. C-4 has a texture similar to modeling clay and can be primed using knots and whipping. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 04:25
    Photo ID: 3176550
    VIRIN: 201714-A-YS961-3571
    Resolution: 4557x3038
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: ZZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Team Demonstrates to KSF [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    EOD Team Demonstrates to KSF
    Smoke Grenade Demonstration
    Assembling PAN Demonstration
    Fire in the Hole
    PAN Demonstration

