Explosive ordnance technicians assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East detonate several smoke grenades during a demolition event on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 14. The MNBG-E explosive ordnance disposal technicians invited members of the Kosovo Security Forces EOD Company to observe demonstrations on the range. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 04:25 Photo ID: 3176547 VIRIN: 201714-A-YS961-3528 Resolution: 4762x3178 Size: 5.09 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Smoke Grenade Demonstration [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.