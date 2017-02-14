(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Smoke Grenade Demonstration [Image 2 of 5]

    Smoke Grenade Demonstration

    KOSOVO

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Explosive ordnance technicians assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East detonate several smoke grenades during a demolition event on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 14. The MNBG-E explosive ordnance disposal technicians invited members of the Kosovo Security Forces EOD Company to observe demonstrations on the range. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smoke Grenade Demonstration [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

