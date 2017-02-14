Explosive ordnance technicians assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East detonate several smoke grenades during a demolition event on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 14. The MNBG-E explosive ordnance disposal technicians invited members of the Kosovo Security Forces EOD Company to observe demonstrations on the range. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 04:25
|Photo ID:
|3176547
|VIRIN:
|201714-A-YS961-3528
|Resolution:
|4762x3178
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Smoke Grenade Demonstration [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
