Cpl. Alexander Leblanc, an explosive ordnance technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, assembles a percussion actuated neutralizer as members of the Kosovo Security Forces Explosive Ordnance Company observe, during a demolition event on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 14. A PAN is used to disrupt improvised explosive devices or suspicious packages that pose a potential threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 04:25
|Photo ID:
|3176538
|VIRIN:
|201714-A-YS961-3520
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Assembling PAN Demonstration [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT