Cpl. Alexander Leblanc, an explosive ordnance technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, assembles a percussion actuated neutralizer during a demolition event on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 14. A PAN is used to disrupt improvised explosive devices or suspicious packages that pose a potential threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 04:26 Photo ID: 3176527 VIRIN: 201714-A-YS961-3502 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 6.71 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PAN Demonstration [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.