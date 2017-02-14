Fire in the Hole

Spc. Nathaniel Born, an explosive ordnance technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, alerts those in the immediate area to the danger of detonating explosives during a demolition event on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 14. The MNBG-E explosive ordnance disposal technicians invited members of the Kosovo Security Forces EOD Company to observe demonstrations on the range. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs)

