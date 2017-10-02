Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017

Two UH60 BlackHawk medical evacuation helicopters from 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division land near Korat, Thailand Feb. 11, in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 17. Cobra Gold emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, enhancing the ability to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas.

(U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

