    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 7]

    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Maj. Kelly Haux 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    A Soldier from 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division purchases a beverage from a local vendor in Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. 1st SBCT is supporting Exercise Cobra Gold 17, which emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, enhancing the ability to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 23:18
    Photo ID: 3176509
    VIRIN: 170210-A-OZ783-007
    Resolution: 913x605
    Size: 186.03 KB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    1-23 Infantry
    1-2 SBCT
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017

