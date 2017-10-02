Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017

A Soldier from 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division purchases a beverage from a local vendor in Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. 1st SBCT is supporting Exercise Cobra Gold 17, which emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, enhancing the ability to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

