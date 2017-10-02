A UH60 BlackHawk medical evacuation helicopter from 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 17 raises a dust cloud shortly before landing near Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)
This work, Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
