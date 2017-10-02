A UH60 BlackHawk medical evacuation helicopter from 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 17 raises a dust cloud shortly before landing near Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 23:18 Photo ID: 3176505 VIRIN: 170210-A-OZ783-006 Resolution: 4034x2398 Size: 443.26 KB Location: KORAT, TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.