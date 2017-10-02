(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 2 of 7]

    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Maj. Kelly Haux 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    A UH60 BlackHawk medical evacuation helicopter from 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 17 raises a dust cloud shortly before landing near Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 23:18
    Photo ID: 3176505
    VIRIN: 170210-A-OZ783-006
    Resolution: 4034x2398
    Size: 443.26 KB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017
    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017
    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017
    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017
    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017
    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017
    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th ID
    1-2 SBCT
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    3-25 CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT