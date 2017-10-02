Two Soldiers form 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division buy food from a vendor in Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. The Soldiers are supporting Exercise Cobra Gold 17 the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The exercise is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 23:18
|Photo ID:
|3176501
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-OZ783-003
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|600.43 KB
|Location:
|KORAT, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
