Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017

Two Soldiers form 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division buy food from a vendor in Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. The Soldiers are supporting Exercise Cobra Gold 17 the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The exercise is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

