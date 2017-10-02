Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017

Equipment from 1st Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division waits to be unloaded prior to the start of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. Exercise Cobra Gold 17 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

