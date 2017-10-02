(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 6 of 7]

    Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Maj. Kelly Haux 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Equipment from 1st Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division waits to be unloaded prior to the start of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in Korat, Thailand Feb. 11. Exercise Cobra Gold 17 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 23:18
    Photo ID: 3176499
    VIRIN: 170210-A-OZ783-002
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ghost Arrives in Thailand for Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    1-23 Infantry
    1-2 SBCT
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017

