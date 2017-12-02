Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony

Royal Thai Army 3rd Infantry Division Commander Major General Somchart Nanudornare addresses the press while Lt. Col. Teddy Kleisner and additional U.S. Army staff officers from 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division stand shoulder to shoulder with their Royal Thai Army counterparts at the opening ceremony for the Field Training Exercise portion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 featuring Thai and U.S. military units Feb. 12. Cobra Gold 2017 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, enhancing the ability to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

