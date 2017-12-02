Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony

The Royal Thai Army ’s 3rd Infantry Division conducts a special drill and ceremony at the opening ceremony for the Field Training Exercise portion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 featuring the Royal Thai Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division in Korat, Thailand, Feb. 12. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

