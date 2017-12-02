(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Maj. Kelly Haux 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Major Robert Kelly, and a Royal Thai Army soldier address the combined formation of Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division, Royal Thai Army and the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division in Korat, Thailand, Feb. 12. Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, enhancing the ability to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 22:42
    Photo ID: 3176475
    VIRIN: 170212-A-OZ783-002
    Resolution: 4285x3023
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold 2017 CG17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT