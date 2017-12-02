(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Maj. Kelly Haux 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Teddy Kleisner, commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division addresses the combined formation of Royal Thai and U.S. Army Soldiers during the opening ceremony for the Field Training Exercise portion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in Korat, Thailand, Feb. 12. Cobra Gold emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, enhancing the ability to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 22:42
    Photo ID: 3176481
    VIRIN: 170212-A-OZ783-006
    Resolution: 3264x4928
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT