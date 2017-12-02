(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    1-214TH FIELD ARTILLERY

    Flags from the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States fly over the placard announcing the opening ceremony for the Field Training Exercise portion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 featuring the Royal Thai Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division in Korat, Thailand, Feb. 12. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 22:42
    Photo ID: 3176474
    VIRIN: 170212-A-OZ783-001
    Resolution: 4526x2994
    Size: 655.84 KB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

