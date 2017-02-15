State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast

Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons and Col. Rob Culcasi present Rep. Valerie Longhurst with her certificate, welcoming her as the Honorary Commander for the 166th Airlift Wing on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)

