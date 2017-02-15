State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast

Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons and Cpt. Edlynn Atkins present Mr. John Andrews of Solar City with his certificate, welcoming him as the Honorary Commander for the 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, A Company, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)

