Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons and Cpt. Edlynn Atkins present Mr. John Andrews of Solar City with his certificate, welcoming him as the Honorary Commander for the 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, A Company, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 12:05
|Photo ID:
|3170528
|VIRIN:
|170215-Z-OT492-023
|Resolution:
|3691x2979
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast [Image 1 of 16], by LTC Leonard Gratteri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT