Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons and Cpt. Rob Knauer present Mr. Carl Pace of The Trinity Group of Delaware with his certificate, welcoming him as the Honorary Commander for the Joint Force Headquarters Detachment on Wednesday, February15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 12:05
|Photo ID:
|3170540
|VIRIN:
|170215-Z-OT492-027
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast [Image 1 of 16], by LTC Leonard Gratteri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
