State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast

Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons and 1st Lt. Adam Fenimore present Mr. John Groth of BPGS Construction with his certificate, welcoming him as the Honorary Commander for the 160th Engineer Company on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US