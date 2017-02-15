Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons and 1st Lt. Kristina Jordan present Mr. Steve Masterson of Waste Masters Solutions with his certificate, welcoming him as the Honorary Commander for the 1049th Transportation Company on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 12:05
|Photo ID:
|3170530
|VIRIN:
|170215-Z-OT492-025
|Resolution:
|2792x4140
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast [Image 1 of 16], by LTC Leonard Gratteri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
