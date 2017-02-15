Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons and Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Brown present Mr. Alan Jordan of Delaware Symphony Orchestra with his certificate, welcoming him as the Honorary Commander for the 287th Army Band on Wednesday, February15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 12:05
|Photo ID:
|3170550
|VIRIN:
|170215-Z-OT492-028
|Resolution:
|3198x4344
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast [Image 1 of 16], by LTC Leonard Gratteri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT