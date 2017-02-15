(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast [Image 1 of 16]

    State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Leonard Gratteri 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons and Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Brown present Mr. Alan Jordan of Delaware Symphony Orchestra with his certificate, welcoming him as the Honorary Commander for the 287th Army Band on Wednesday, February15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 12:05
    Photo ID: 3170550
    VIRIN: 170215-Z-OT492-028
    Resolution: 3198x4344
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Delaware National Guard Networking Breakfast [Image 1 of 16], by LTC Leonard Gratteri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Delaware National Guard
    Networking
    The Adjutant General
    Honorary Commanders
    DNG

