Airmen assigned to the 177th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from the New Jersey Air National Guard guide an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2017. The New Jersey Guardsmen are deployed to Osan at the request of Pacific Air Forces, which utilizes Air National Guard units to help bolster the capabilities of allied forces in Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 22:30 Photo ID: 3169043 VIRIN: 170209-F-AM292-166 Resolution: 5963x3354 Size: 4.38 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.