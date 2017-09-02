(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities [Image 1 of 8]

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 177th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from the New Jersey Air National Guard guide an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2017. The New Jersey Guardsmen are deployed to Osan at the request of Pacific Air Forces, which utilizes Air National Guard units to help bolster the capabilities of allied forces in Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 22:30
    Photo ID: 3169043
    VIRIN: 170209-F-AM292-166
    Resolution: 5963x3354
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Korea
    New Jersey
    fighting falcon
    TSP
    Osan
    USAF
    deployment
    theater security package

