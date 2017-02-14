U.S., ROK pilots flex capabilities in Buddy Wing

Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform pre-flight checks on an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron during Buddy Wing 17-3 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2017. During Buddy Wing 17-3, pilots from the 25th FS and the ROK air force 237th Tactical Control Squadron flew training missions to increase to the two units’ ability to work together in a wartime scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

