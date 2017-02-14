Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform pre-flight checks on an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron during Buddy Wing 17-3 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2017. During Buddy Wing 17-3, pilots from the 25th FS and the ROK air force 237th Tactical Control Squadron flew training missions to increase to the two units’ ability to work together in a wartime scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 22:29
|Photo ID:
|3169029
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-AM292-150
|Resolution:
|5314x3543
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S., ROK pilots flex capabilities in Buddy Wing [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
U.S., ROK pilots flex capabilities in Buddy Wing
LEAVE A COMMENT