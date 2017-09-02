An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Fighter Squadron from the New Jersey Air National Guard taxis past a hangar at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2017. Members of the 177th Fighter Wing deployed to Osan as part of a Theater Security Package to help bolster the strength of allied air forces on the Korea peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 22:29 Photo ID: 3169038 VIRIN: 170209-F-AM292-035 Resolution: 5407x3605 Size: 3.48 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.