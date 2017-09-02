An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Fighter Squadron from the New Jersey Air National Guard taxis past a hangar at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2017. Members of the 177th Fighter Wing deployed to Osan as part of a Theater Security Package to help bolster the strength of allied air forces on the Korea peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 22:29
|Photo ID:
|3169038
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-AM292-035
|Resolution:
|5407x3605
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
