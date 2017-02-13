(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., ROK pilots flex capabilities in Buddy Wing [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S., ROK pilots flex capabilities in Buddy Wing

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. James Rosenau, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, discusses a flight plan with Republic of Korea air force personnel during Buddy Wing 17-3 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 14, 2017. Buddy Wing exercises are held throughout the year at different air bases across the ROK, bringing together different elements of U.S. and ROK air force assets for bi-lateral training and the exchange of skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

