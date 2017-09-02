(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities

    New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 119th Fighter Squadron from the New Jersey Air National Guard taxi off of the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2017. Members of the 177th Fighter Wing deployed to Osan as part of a Theater Security Package to help bolster the strength of allied air forces on the Korea peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 22:29
    Photo ID: 3169037
    VIRIN: 170209-F-AM292-018
    Resolution: 5468x3076
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    This work, New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities, by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PACAF
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Korea
    New Jersey
    fighting falcon
    TSP
    Osan
    USAF
    deployment
    theater security package

