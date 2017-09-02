Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 119th Fighter Squadron from the New Jersey Air National Guard taxi off of the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2017. Members of the 177th Fighter Wing deployed to Osan as part of a Theater Security Package to help bolster the strength of allied air forces on the Korea peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 22:29 Photo ID: 3169037 VIRIN: 170209-F-AM292-018 Resolution: 5468x3076 Size: 3.05 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey ANG deployment augments Osan capabilities [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.