A KA-1 assigned to the 237th Tactical Control Squadron from Seoul Air Base takes off during Buddy Wing 17-3 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2017. Buddy Wing exercises are held throughout the year at different air bases across the ROK, bringing together different elements of U.S. and ROK air force assets for bi-lateral training and the exchange of skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 22:29 Photo ID: 3169033 VIRIN: 170214-F-AM292-496 Resolution: 4848x3232 Size: 2.96 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., ROK pilots flex capabilities in Buddy Wing [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.