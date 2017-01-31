Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility

A gas turbine engine from a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., is tested at full afterburner in the engine test cell facility, also known as the "Hush House" on Jan. 31, 2017. The General Electric F110-GE-100 turbofan, produces close to 29,000 pounds of static thrust in afterburner, which can propel the Fighting Falcon to approximately twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

