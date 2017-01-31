(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility [Image 2 of 9]

    Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing – NJ Air National Guard

    A gas turbine engine from a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., is tested at full afterburner in the engine test cell facility, also known as the "Hush House" on Jan. 31, 2017. The General Electric F110-GE-100 turbofan, produces close to 29,000 pounds of static thrust in afterburner, which can propel the Fighting Falcon to approximately twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 22:14
    Photo ID: 3165540
    VIRIN: 170131-Z-YH452-065
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility [Image 1 of 9], by MSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Engine test cell structure at New Jersey Air National Guard Base
    Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility
    Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility
    Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility
    Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility
    Air National Guard unit's propulsion element creates powerful Esprit de Corps
    Air National Guard unit's propulsion element creates powerful Esprit de Corps
    Air National Guard unit's propulsion element creates powerful Esprit de Corps
    Air National Guard unit's propulsion element creates powerful Esprit de Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air National Guard unit's propulsion element creates powerful Esprit de Corps

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    ANG
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Mach
    U.S Air Force
    USAF
    GE
    F-16C
    afterburner
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    177FW
    General Electric
    Jersey Devils
    119FS
    turbofan
    static thrust
    augmentor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT