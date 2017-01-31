Air National Guard unit's propulsion element creates powerful Esprit de Corps

An image of a morale painting designed, funded and created by members of a New Jersey Air National Guard propulsion element at the engine test cell facility, also known as the "Hush House”, located at the 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., on Jan. 31, 2017. The engine shop personnel wanted to create a feeling of Esprit de Corps and a reminder of just how amazing it is to work on such a complex and important military machine. The General Electric F110-GE-100 turbofan, prepped and ready for testing, produces close to 29,000 pounds of static thrust in afterburner, which can propel the Fighting Falcon to approximately twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

