Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andre Lazaro, engine test cell supervisor with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, points to a fan rotor speed indicator while Tech. Sgt. Robert Taylor, propulsion mechanic, prepares to fire up an engine from an F-16C+ Fighting Falcon for testing at the propulsion shop's engine test cell facility located at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. on Jan. 31, 2017. The facility, also known as the "Hush House", is a multi-function building that can be used to perform diagnostic, troubleshooting and follow-on maintenance testing of the General Electric F110-GE-100 turbofan, which produces close to 29,000 pounds of static thrust in afterburner and can propel the Fighting Falcon to approximately twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

Date Taken: 01.31.2017
Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US